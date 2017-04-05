Seekins 1" Low Rings



If you want more/different pictures just let me know. I am good with PayPal, USPS money orders, GoogleWallet, etc. Feel Free to PM me with any questions or offers.







I bought these on another forum a couple weeks ago and decided to go with a DNZ mount instead. I haven't done anything with them. The rings have been pretty heavily lapped but there is still some of the original finish showing. They still tighten down with plenty of space between the top and bottom. I would have no qualms using them, I just decided to save a couple ounces with the DNZ mount. $60 TYDIf you want more/different pictures just let me know. I am good with PayPal, USPS money orders, GoogleWallet, etc. Feel Free to PM me with any questions or offers.