Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Seekins 1" Low Rings
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Seekins 1" Low Rings
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 05-04-2017, 02:53 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Cache Valley, Utah
Posts: 20
Seekins 1" Low Rings
I bought these on another forum a couple weeks ago and decided to go with a DNZ mount instead. I haven't done anything with them. The rings have been pretty heavily lapped but there is still some of the original finish showing. They still tighten down with plenty of space between the top and bottom. I would have no qualms using them, I just decided to save a couple ounces with the DNZ mount. $60 TYD

If you want more/different pictures just let me know. I am good with PayPal, USPS money orders, GoogleWallet, etc. Feel Free to PM me with any questions or offers.

Seekins 1" Low Rings-scoperings1.jpg

Seekins 1" Low Rings-scoperings2.jpg
Reply With Quote

  #2  
Unread 05-04-2017, 05:24 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2014
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Posts: 24
Re: Seekins 1" Low Rings
What scope size are they?
Reply With Quote
  #3  
Unread 05-04-2017, 05:45 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2014
Location: Cache Valley, Utah
Posts: 20
Re: Seekins 1" Low Rings
1 inch.
Reply With Quote
Reply

Bookmarks


« Vortex viper FS | Outstanding Optics »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 11:39 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC