Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Scopes for sale - Leupold VX-3i, Zeiss Conquest, Nikon Monarch, Weaver
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Scopes for sale - Leupold VX-3i, Zeiss Conquest, Nikon Monarch, Weaver
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
01-05-2017, 12:33 AM
RdRdrFan
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 69
Scopes for sale - Leupold VX-3i, Zeiss Conquest, Nikon Monarch, Weaver
Leupold VX-3i 3.5-10x40 CDS with Windplex reticle. Mounted to gun and removed. Never fired. In as new condition in box with all appropriate accessories as new including CDS coupon. $400
Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 with #20 Z-Plex reticle. Excellent condition. $335
Nikon Monarch UCC 5.5-16.5x44 with A/O. Excellent condition. $320
Weaver Super Slam 2-10x42. Excellent condition. $320
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS/FT Vortex Razor HD LH 3-15x42
|
Viper pst 6-24 ffp / 700.00 obo
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
06:08 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC