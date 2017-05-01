     close
Scopes for sale - Leupold VX-3i, Zeiss Conquest, Nikon Monarch, Weaver
01-05-2017
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 69
Scopes for sale - Leupold VX-3i, Zeiss Conquest, Nikon Monarch, Weaver
Leupold VX-3i 3.5-10x40 CDS with Windplex reticle. Mounted to gun and removed. Never fired. In as new condition in box with all appropriate accessories as new including CDS coupon. $400

Zeiss Conquest 3-9x40 with #20 Z-Plex reticle. Excellent condition. $335

Nikon Monarch UCC 5.5-16.5x44 with A/O. Excellent condition. $320

Weaver Super Slam 2-10x42. Excellent condition. $320
