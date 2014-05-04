Well I've reached a point I'm too old to hunt much more just walk. Knees have gone bye bye. Anyway I'm putting up some of my scopes for sale. I have individual pictures if interested. Please email me direct: bobwilliamson@Comcast.net
if interested. Will also consider offers.
top to bottom:
Leupold vx3 4.5x14mm 40mm CDS Retails 500 Selling for $300
Leupold vx3 6.5x20 50 mm Long Range Target Retails $805 Selling for $650.
Weaver T-36 with fine dot 36 power fixed Retail over $470 Selling for $300
Nikon Monarch-3 50mm 6x24 Retails for $734 selling for $600
thanks for looking
Bob
thanks
Bob