Optics For Sale

Scopes for Sale
Unread 03-06-2017, 02:14 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Rio Vista, CA
Posts: 24
Scopes for Sale
Well I've reached a point I'm too old to hunt much more just walk. Knees have gone bye bye. Anyway I'm putting up some of my scopes for sale. I have individual pictures if interested. Please email me direct: bobwilliamson@Comcast.net if interested. Will also consider offers.

top to bottom:


Leupold vx3 4.5x14mm 40mm CDS Retails 500 Selling for $300

Leupold vx3 6.5x20 50 mm Long Range Target Retails $805 Selling for $650.


Weaver T-36 with fine dot 36 power fixed Retail over $470 Selling for $300

Nikon Monarch-3 50mm 6x24 Retails for $734 selling for $600



thanks for looking



Bob


thanks
Bob
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Scopes for Sale-0306170945.jpg  
Unread 03-06-2017, 03:29 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 27
Re: Scopes for Sale
Sent u a pm n email
Unread 03-06-2017, 03:33 PM
Platinum Member
  
Join Date: Dec 2009
Location: Holland, MI
Posts: 2,002
Re: Scopes for Sale
Send an email on the Leupold 4.5-14
Unread 03-06-2017, 03:48 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: Lubbock, TX
Posts: 98
Re: Scopes for Sale
Subject to verification of condition I'll take the Leupold VX3 4.5-14.
