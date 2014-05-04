Scopes for Sale



Leupold vx3 4.5x14mm 40mm CDS Retails 500 Selling for $300



Leupold vx3 6.5x20 50 mm Long Range Target Retails $805 Selling for $650.





Weaver T-36 with fine dot 36 power fixed Retail over $470 Selling for $300



Nikon Monarch-3 50mm 6x24 Retails for $734 selling for $600







