Scope and mount clean out- 6hd, 5hd, 3i, hd5 ltt and a pile of parts



-Vx-6hd 3-18x50 firedot, cds-zl2 Model #171572, sealed box- $1500

-Vx-5hd 3-15x44 firedot, cds-zl2 model #172368, sealed box- $860

-Vx-3i 3.5-10x50 windplex cds model# 170687 mounted in lapped sig alpha steel rings, unfired with og box and contents, scope coat, unused cds- $475

-zeiss conquest hd5 3-15x42, locking target turrets with zerostop, plex reticle. Mounted in lapped mountain tech rings, great shape with original box and zeiss branded flip caps and bikini cover. $700



I have opened some of these accessories and put them back in package, they either didn't work for my application or I just checked them out.

-seekins 20 moa rail for 700 la #6 screws $75

-seekins 0 moa rail for 700 la #6 screws $75

-mountain tech 0moa rail for 700 sa $50

-leupold mark 2 30mm mount model #110291 $75

-sig alpha steel 1" high rings $50

-mountain tech 30mm rings low, Med, high (one set each) $90 each

-nikon m-223 1" 0 moa mount, used once but you couldn't tell, looks new $45







