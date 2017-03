Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50



http://www.scopelist.com/schmidt-ben...moa-dt-cw.aspx Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50.. P3 MilDot reticle, Double-Turn 1/4 MOA turrets. Scope is "new" in the box. I did not actually purchase from distributor but got from an individual is why the " " around new. Looking to trade it for either a ATACR 2nd Gen or a Vortex Razor Gen II. Trades do not have to be new but must be in great/excellent condition. Will consider other trades. Cash either way depending on the trade.$2300 Cash Price.Scope Specs: Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger