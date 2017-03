Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x42 Mil/Mil S&B PMII 4-16x42 Scope, mil/mil, P4 Fein reticle. Mounted on 1 rifle and has 1 very slight ring mark on the bottom of the scope...other than that, it is as new on the glass and the exterior. Not looking to trade but will make someone a good deal if you're looking for one of these. $2850.



PM me for details if you are interested - shipping/insurance/payment information. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger