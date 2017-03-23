Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 03-23-2017, 05:57 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 55
Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm
Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm steel tube, with
#4 reticle. Has ring marks, otherwise in excellent
condition, glass is perfect. Outstanding optics, and
priced to sell, $850.00 shipped.
It is best to call or text, with any questions.

Thanks,

Gerry
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm-img_0879.jpg   Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm-img_0885.jpg  

Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm-img_0878.jpg   Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm-img_0880.jpg  

Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm-img_0881.jpg   Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm-img_0882.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« Fs nightforce 5.5x25x56 | Schmidt Bender PMII 4-16x50 »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:45 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC