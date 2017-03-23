Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm
03-23-2017, 05:57 PM
mercs430
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2011
Posts: 55
Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm
Schmidt & Bender 4-12x42 30mm steel tube, with
#4 reticle. Has ring marks, otherwise in excellent
condition, glass is perfect. Outstanding optics, and
priced to sell, $850.00 shipped.
It is best to call or text, with any questions.
Thanks,
Gerry
