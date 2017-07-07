**For Sale ** Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x50 new in box



New in box with all original items, scope was never mounted, taken twice out of the box, once when purchased to check it out and now to take pics, bought another PST and don't need this one



for scope specs, hit the link



https://swfa.com/vortex-4-16x44-vipe...e-scope-1.html Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 VMR-1 (moa) $350.00 plus shipping, payment via Paypal and scope ships same dayNew in box with all original items, scope was never mounted, taken twice out of the box, once when purchased to check it out and now to take pics, bought another PST and don't need this onefor scope specs, hit the link Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger



