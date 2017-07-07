Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
**For Sale ** Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x50 new in box
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
**For Sale ** Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x50 new in box
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
07-07-2017, 01:18 PM
Swamplord
Gold Member
Join Date: May 2004
Location: Alaska
Posts: 997
**For Sale ** Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x50 new in box
Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x44 VMR-1 (moa) $350.00 plus shipping, payment via Paypal and scope ships same day
New in box with all original items, scope was never mounted, taken twice out of the box, once when purchased to check it out and now to take pics, bought another PST and don't need this one
for scope specs, hit the link
https://swfa.com/vortex-4-16x44-vipe...e-scope-1.html
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
#
2
07-07-2017, 02:33 PM
btrocks
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2015
Posts: 1
Re: **For Sale ** Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x50 new in box
Payment sent, Your PM's are at storage capacity
Please ship to:
Danny Chavez
PO Box 111
Manzanola, CO 81058
Thank you!
#
3
07-07-2017, 03:47 PM
Monttrap04
Bronze Member
Join Date: Nov 2014
Location: Montana
Posts: 33
Re: **For Sale ** Vortex Viper HS-T 4-16x50 new in box
Looks like Danny beat me to it. If your PMs clear and mine goes through you can ignore my message. Thanks
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Swarovski / Leopold Safe Cleaning ** Reduced**
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
03:54 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC