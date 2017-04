For Sale: Vortex Razor Gen 2 4.5-27x56, TPS rings

All sales paypal Friends and Family, or add 3% if using regular paypal.



1. Used TPS rings, steel 34mm (low), shows regular signs of use, 85 shipped to lower 48.

2. Vortex Razor Gen 2 4.5-27x56, EBR 1-C MRAD reticle, 10 mils per rev., great condition. Does not come with bubble level pictured. 2000 shipped lower 48.

Plenty of feedback on Calguns and AR15.com under same screenname.















