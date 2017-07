For Sale - US Optics SN-3 - 3.8X22X58 ($2100)

I have a US Optics Scope for sale. It has only been to the range twice and is in excellent condition. It has a Horus H37 Reticle.



You can also have the scope mount for $300 if you want it..



jrivera1

Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger









__________________

"It's not the strongest of species that survives, nor the most intelligent. It is the one most adaptable to change, that survives."



Charles Darwin