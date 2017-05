For sale or trade I'm selling a vortex razor 5-20x50 scope. This scope was baught and mounted on a heavy barrel 223. That set in the safe and never got fired. It comes with the scope, sun shade, lens cloth, flash filter, level, and rings. I'm selling to get money for a different scope for a hunting rifle. Form of payment is a usps money order.



$1500.00



The only trade I will consider is a night force NXS.



Pictures are available by texting me at 205-757-7981