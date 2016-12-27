     close
For Sale: Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 L BT 4W
Unread 12-27-2016, 07:46 PM
Join Date: Dec 2007
Location: Billings, MT
Posts: 306
For Sale: Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 L BT 4W
I am selling a LNIB Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 L BT 4W scope. Since some people have a difficult time distinguishing what is meant by LNIB (like new in box), I will clarify. It has been removed from the box and looked through, hand held, and has never been mounted in rings. I need $900 shipped and insured. For description purposes, it is the one at this link:
Swarovski Z3 4-12x50 BT 4W Riflescope Black 59024 For sale - EuroOptic.com
Last edited by BigSky!; 12-27-2016 at 07:52 PM. Reason: Copied to Other Forums
