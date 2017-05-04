Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
04-05-2017, 01:36 AM
kds857
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 42
For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
Previous sale fell through, back on sale:
Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
$740 shipped to lower 48, paypal only.
- Side Focus
- Newer tactical knobs with solid/firm clicks (not mushy clicks like on older 10-50s).
- Second Focal Plane
- .05 mil clicks
- mil-dot
- This has seen very little use, minimal signs of use as seen in pics. glass is perfect.
#
2
04-05-2017, 01:45 AM
muleystalker
Silver Member
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Bay Area, Ca.
Posts: 180
Re: For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
Does this have zero stops?
#
3
04-05-2017, 01:49 AM
kds857
Bronze Member
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 42
Re: For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
No it does not
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
Vortex dbk hp 4-16 and 2-8 priced for quick sale. I think.
| -
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
04:30 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC