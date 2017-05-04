For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM



Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM

$740 shipped to lower 48, paypal only.



- Side Focus

- Newer tactical knobs with solid/firm clicks (not mushy clicks like on older 10-50s).

- Second Focal Plane

- .05 mil clicks

- mil-dot

- This has seen very little use, minimal signs of use as seen in pics. glass is perfect.













