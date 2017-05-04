Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
Unread 04-05-2017, 01:36 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 42
For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
Previous sale fell through, back on sale:

Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
$740 shipped to lower 48, paypal only.

- Side Focus
- Newer tactical knobs with solid/firm clicks (not mushy clicks like on older 10-50s).
- Second Focal Plane
- .05 mil clicks
- mil-dot
- This has seen very little use, minimal signs of use as seen in pics. glass is perfect.






Unread 04-05-2017, 01:45 AM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Apr 2014
Location: Bay Area, Ca.
Posts: 180
Re: For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
Does this have zero stops?
Unread 04-05-2017, 01:49 AM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: May 2011
Posts: 42
Re: For Sale: Sightron SIII 1050X60 LRMD/CM
No it does not
