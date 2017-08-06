For sale: Sig Kilo 2400 ABS



Selling a slightly used Sig Kilo 2400 ABS. Bought two, one for me and one for my girlfriend. After using it a couple of times she'd rather use her ranging binoc's. Basically in new condition. This is a fantastic ranging unit. Comes complete with everything - Box, paperwork, stylus pen, windMETER, tripod adapter, and spare batteries. Unit is listed on other sites. PM through site is best for contact/questions.$1,175 Shipped. USPS MO, Cashiers Check, or Personal Check. Not interested in any trades at this time. Need to pay for some overpriced furniture for a new house