Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
For sale New in Box Zeiss Terra 3X 4-12x50 #522741-9920 PLex
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
For sale New in Box Zeiss Terra 3X 4-12x50 #522741-9920 PLex
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-11-2017, 06:56 PM
lester7009
Bronze Member
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Kentucky
Posts: 30
For sale New in Box Zeiss Terra 3X 4-12x50 #522741-9920 PLex
For sale New in Box Zeiss Terra 3X 4-12x50 #522741-9920 PLex
Postal money order please.
Asking $315.00 + Shipping in USA.
Lists for $399.00 at Doug's Cameraland
Still in unopened Box
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
G7-BR2 Rangefinder
|
WTS: Seekins Precision 30mm 4-screw Low rings
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
01:34 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC