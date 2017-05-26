Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
05-26-2017, 09:19 AM
For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
I have a like new set of Ken Farrell stainless steel mat finish 1" rings for sale. I believe they are medium but they could be lows, not positive. I have not figured how to download from photo bucket yet and if you need some pictures let me know.

60.00 shipped

listed elsewhere
05-26-2017, 09:40 AM
Re: For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
Confirm the ring height, if they are lows I'll take them.
05-26-2017, 09:50 AM
Re: For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
Some pics:
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings-dsc09998.jpg   For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings-dsc09999.jpg  

For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings-dsc00001.jpg  
05-26-2017, 09:54 AM
Re: For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
Not sure how to tell but with my calipers I have .333 from the base that would sit on top of the pic rail to the bottom of the scope tube.
05-26-2017, 10:04 AM
Re: For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
RING HEIGHTS - 1" and 30mm ( From the Top of the base to the centerline of the tube. )
LOW = 0.735"
STANDARD = 0.835"
MEDIUM = 0.935"
HIGH = 1.035"
EX-HIGH = 1.235"
50 in/lbs of torque is used on our cross bolt.
There are four screw caps. Use 15 to 20 Inch lbs.



Measure from the bottom edge of the ring where the top of the rail will be to the split/middle of scope.

I didn't realize they were painted.
05-26-2017, 10:11 AM
Re: For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
They would be standard by what I just measured. These rings are not painted and are completely unaltered. The only thing done to them was a very lite coat of grease was put on the screws for when they were stored away to prevent rust.
