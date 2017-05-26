For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings
I have a like new set of Ken Farrell stainless steel mat finish 1" rings for sale. I believe they are medium but they could be lows, not positive. I have not figured how to download from photo bucket yet and if you need some pictures let me know.
RING HEIGHTS - 1" and 30mm ( From the Top of the base to the centerline of the tube. )
LOW = 0.735"
STANDARD = 0.835"
MEDIUM = 0.935"
HIGH = 1.035"
EX-HIGH = 1.235"
50 in/lbs of torque is used on our cross bolt.
There are four screw caps. Use 15 to 20 Inch lbs.
Measure from the bottom edge of the ring where the top of the rail will be to the split/middle of scope.
They would be standard by what I just measured. These rings are not painted and are completely unaltered. The only thing done to them was a very lite coat of grease was put on the screws for when they were stored away to prevent rust.