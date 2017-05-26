Re: For sale: Like new Ken Farrell matt stainless 1" rings RING HEIGHTS - 1" and 30mm ( From the Top of the base to the centerline of the tube. )

LOW = 0.735"

STANDARD = 0.835"

MEDIUM = 0.935"

HIGH = 1.035"

EX-HIGH = 1.235"

50 in/lbs of torque is used on our cross bolt.

There are four screw caps. Use 15 to 20 Inch lbs.







Measure from the bottom edge of the ring where the top of the rail will be to the split/middle of scope.



I didn't realize they were painted.

