For Sale Leica 12x50 ULTRAVID HD
Unread 01-09-2017, 09:21 PM
For Sale Leica 12x50 ULTRAVID HD
For Sale Leica 12x50 Ultravid HD. There are no scratches on the glass. Have been used but not abused.
$1500 shipped and insured
Thanks
Rusty
    Unread 01-09-2017, 09:36 PM
    Re: For Sale Leica 12x50 ULTRAVID HD
    Pictures
    Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
    For Sale Leica 12x50 ULTRAVID HD-img_20170109_2131371_rewind.jpg   For Sale Leica 12x50 ULTRAVID HD-img_20170109_2131558_rewind.jpg  

