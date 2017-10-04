Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
For sale Leica 10x42 Geovid Hd-B
For sale Leica 10x42 Geovid Hd-B
04-10-2017, 08:36 PM
Morack
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Posts: 61
For sale Leica 10x42 Geovid Hd-B
For sale Leica Geovid 10x42 Hd-b rangefinding binos. Like new original box and accessories. Comes with Badlands carrying case. $2,000
