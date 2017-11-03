Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


For sale - g7 range funder
Unread 03-11-2017, 07:56 PM
For sale - g7 range funder
Like new. In great shape.


PayPal gift payment accepted or cashiers check or money order.

Text for pix.
2087901509

$1350 shipped to lower 48
