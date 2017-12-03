Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


For Sale AIMPOINT CompM4 M68 CCO NIB... trade for scope
Unread 03-12-2017, 11:23 PM
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,454
For Sale AIMPOINT CompM4 M68 CCO NIB... trade for scope
Will sell out right for $600 or trade for New or slightly used VX6 or other top end optics (+/- cash)! PM ME with what you have

Will take Paypal!!!!!!










this is it.... Made in Sweden

Aimpoint CompM4 Official US Army M68CCO Red Dot Sight 30mm Tube 1x 2
__________________
"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
