For Sale AIMPOINT CompM4 M68 CCO NIB... trade for scope
For Sale AIMPOINT CompM4 M68 CCO NIB... trade for scope
03-12-2017, 11:23 PM
POP
Platinum Member
Join Date: Jul 2001
Location: CHEYENNE, WY
Posts: 1,454
For Sale AIMPOINT CompM4 M68 CCO NIB... trade for scope
Will sell out right for $600 or trade for New or slightly used VX6 or other top end optics (+/- cash)! PM ME with what you have
Will take Paypal!!!!!!
this is it.... Made in Sweden
Aimpoint CompM4 Official US Army M68CCO Red Dot Sight 30mm Tube 1x 2
"Weatherby was too long so I nicknamed it "Bee""
