For sale: 30mm High Ken Farrell rings I'm putting these up for sale , they were mounted on a rifle I had purchased from a member on here. I was told the rifle was never shot , the scope and rings were too high for my liking so I replaced them with lower ones. I was sent the box for these with the rifle purchase and will include the 2 torx tools from the new set I bought. Asking $110 shipped CONUS only , payment by Postal Money Order only. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger





Rick __________________Rick