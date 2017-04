S&B Zenith, FD2, 1.1-4X24

Selling my superb S&B Zenith, FD2, 1.1-4X24 Scope. Used sparingly on a Noveske 5.56. Never used hunting, but has been to the range about 10 times. Glass is excellent, all turrets work wonderfully well. 30 mm tube, 2nd focal plane, illuminated reticle, matte black color, weighs in at 18.3 oz. No box. These are $1999 new - selling for $1750 shipped (OBO), CONUS. Comes with an ADM mount as well. Prefer USPS money for payment NO PAYPAL. PM if interested.