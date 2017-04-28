S&b exos, fd7, 1-8x24

Selling a superb S&B EXOS, 1-8X24, FD7 scope with mount. 30 mm tube, 2nd focal plane, matte black, weighs19+ ounces, illuminated reticle. This scope has been mounted on my 5.56, but only saw uses on a firing range from an enclosed shooting station. It is in superb condition and has fully functioning turrets and pristine glass. No box. Euro optic lists these at $3400 new. Asking $3000 OBO, shipped, CONUS. Prefer USPS money order for payment - NO PayPal. Trades of interest include: STI Apeiro or SVI sight tracker in 9mm, Canon 5DMark IV camera, tons of FN 5.7 Ammunition, Dan Wesson VBob in 9mm, AIAT or AIAX in 6.5 Creedmoor with small firing pin, S&B 5-25 with PF4 reticle. I have AR's, shotguns, archery equipment and pistols out the ying yang - so none of those interest me, aside from what I have listed. PM if interested. This is a superb scope with generous eye relief for your hunting AR!