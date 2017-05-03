S&b exos 1-8x24, fd7

Selling my wonderful S&B EXOS 1-8 X24, FD7 scope. The Exos scope has the reticle and the FlashDot illumination located in the second focal plane, therefore remaining constant when switching the magnification. The special feature of this scope is its CC mode in which it may be used parallax-free as a red dot sight with a magnification of 1,0. Its rather big field of view (35.3 m/100 m) is a huge plus.. Scope is little used - never on a hunt - mounted on my AR and fired from a bench on two occasions only. No box - who knows what black hole sucked it in! These sell for $3400 new - asking $2950 OBO shipped, CONUS. Prefer USPS money order for payment. PM if interested.