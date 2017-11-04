Rings and bases for sale I'd like to sell some parts I've accumulated while working on a handful of projects that I won't be needing. Left to right, prices are shipped-

-sig alpha steel rings 1" high nib. $55

-warne mountain tech 30mm high rings #7215m nib. $95

-warne mountain tech 30mm med rings #7214m nib. $95

-warne mountain tech 0 moa picatinny rail for 700 la like nib. I mounted it and removed it before shooting, needed a lower mounting system for that rifle. $57

-nikon m-223 one piece mount 0 moa, 1", used once looks new $50

-egw rail for savage la roundback with screws. 0 moa Used once looks fine. $27



