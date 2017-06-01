     close
Ring Cleanout
Unread 01-06-2017, 03:02 PM
Join Date: Jul 2016
Location: N.C.
Posts: 19
Ring Cleanout
Trying to clean some stuff out of the gun cabinet . I have several sets of rings including a set of Redfield gloss dovetail , Leupold matte dovetail , Leupold vertical split Weaver style and two sets of Tikka factory rings . $30 shipped for them all
