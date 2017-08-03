Revised WTB SWFW SS FFP 3-15x42 After better educating myself on SWFA FFP reticles (I know, should've done that in the 1st place) I have come to the conclusion a SWFA FFP scope will better serve my all around needs better than a SWFA SFP scope would.



I would like to thank yet again the members of this website who gave me the information that made this education possible. Prior to the information they provided me with about SWFA FFP reticles, I was of the ignorance based belief that a FFP reticle/scope would never work for my style of hunting.



So I am looking to buy a SWFA SS in 3-15x42 MIL-QUAD First Focal Plane. I am preferring a maximum of 15x as I will also be doing some long range target shooting beyond 600 yards as well to build my skill and confidence for hunting at shorter distances. My personal limit of shooting at deer and elk IF and I repeat IF I'm able to become proficient enough is 600 yards because I feel that's the maximum range I would ever shoot at deer or elk for multiple reasons not the least of which are bullet performance reliability and 600 yard shots on game IMHO carries with it MUCH more responsibilities than when one is shooting at non living things. I will undoubtedly continue to shoot to ranges as far as I can hit targets, but for hunting IF I can achieve it, 600 will be my limit.



Those with a FFP 3-15x42 for sale please PM me here.

Thanks,

DJ/Art.