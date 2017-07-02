     close
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Razor Gen II 1-6x24 JM-1 BDC
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Razor Gen II 1-6x24 JM-1 BDC
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 02-07-2017, 07:04 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Aug 2016
Posts: 22
Razor Gen II 1-6x24 JM-1 BDC
Only 3 months old
Bought for an ar-10 to deer hunt but just need more power
Comes with vortex mount
$1125 shipped
PayPal gift please
601-248-7036 for pics
Reply With Quote

    • Reply

    Bookmarks

    « WTS: Leupold FXII Scout | WTB Huskemaw 5x20x50 BD »
    Thread Tools
    Display Modes
    Linear Mode Linear Mode



    All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:54 PM.

    Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

    Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
    Content Management Powered by vBadvanced CMPS
    All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC