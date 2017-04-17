quigley ford 5X20x50 in 22.250 cal. New in the box Quigley Ford Long Range Rifle scope, sorry no rings. Has 30 MM tube! Calibrated for 22.250, 50 grain bullet.



Retail price $1499.00 Canadian; selling for best offer.



Phone 519-784-2996 Ontario, Canada Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger







