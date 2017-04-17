Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
quigley ford 5X20x50 in 22.250 cal.
Optics For Sale
quigley ford 5X20x50 in 22.250 cal.
04-17-2017, 08:00 AM
butcherbuoy
Join Date: Jan 2013
Posts: 1
quigley ford 5X20x50 in 22.250 cal.
New in the box Quigley Ford Long Range Rifle scope, sorry no rings. Has 30 MM tube! Calibrated for 22.250, 50 grain bullet.
Retail price $1499.00 Canadian; selling for best offer.
Phone 519-784-2996 Ontario, Canada
