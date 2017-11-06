Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Pulsar ApexXD38A
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Pulsar ApexXD38A
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
06-11-2017, 04:49 PM
kass
Bronze Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Posts: 63
Pulsar ApexXD38A
XD38A with EPS5 5ah battery pack.
No issues with unit, just upgrading.
All supplied with items included (cables, charger, bag & remote)
$2500
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
WTT nightforce nxs 5.5-22x50 moar reticle
|
WTT/WTS VX6 HD 4-24x52 MOA.
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
10:17 PM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC