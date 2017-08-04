Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Price Check! CounterSniper Crusader 10-40x56
04-08-2017, 02:13 PM
adeel1981
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: PA
Posts: 124
Price Check! CounterSniper Crusader 10-40x56
Picked this scope up from a sale. Don't know much about them. Clean crisp glass. Lockable turrets. Any idea how much they run for? I will like to sell it.
Thank you.
