Premier Reticles Heritage 5-25x56 w/ Badger Rings, Flatline Ops Level, Vortex Defender



Has the Gen 2 XR illuminated reticle. Rings are badger M40A3, the level is from Flatline Ops and it has a set of new Vortex Defender caps (amazingly well built caps). Scope also includes the sun shade, coated to match.



This is ready to slap on a rifle and go.



$2700 for the entire setup shipped.



















