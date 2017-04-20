Premier Heritage Tactical 3-15x50

Illum Gen 2 XR reticle, 34mm, FFP 27 mil-MTC-DT-CCW turrets. Great scope just need more power, glass is very clear. Was sent in by previous owner for upgraded clickers and levers. Has NF UL rings and premier flip ups and original box. This is early model which were considered by most premier fanboys as the best. 1900 shipped with rings or will trade for tactical style scope with higher power or nice high end hunting scope. Text &50-368-2230 with any questions

