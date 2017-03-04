Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale

PENTAX PF-80ED Spotting Scope w/ PENTAX 20-60x Eyepiece
Unread 04-03-2017, 04:56 PM
PENTAX PF-80ED Spotting Scope w/ PENTAX 20-60x Eyepiece
Pentax PF-80ED straight body spotting scope for sale. This is a great spotting scope for anyone not weight or size conscious. The glass is phenominal. Performs very close to the Alpha's. It takes 1.25" astronomy eyepieces so anyone with quality astronomy eye pieces can take advantage. I currently have the Pentax SMC 8-24mm eyepiece (20-60x) and it too is phenominal, but heavy. The eyepiece has a TINY black speck inside that is the size of a pin head that I expect is a tiny piece of debris that was never purged out. I have never sent it back to have it removed because it was so unnoticable unless looking against a pure white background. I have never found it to be an issue or cause to send back, but want to disclose as it is a flaw. Otherwise, scope is in perfect shape. Comes with a Pentax case that you can leave on while glassing. Scope has been kept in storage the last 3 years after I switched to angled and purchaed a Meopta Meostar S2.

New, scope body retails for $845 and eyepiece retails for $459.

Will ship insured for $850 OBO. Will also consider trades (Burris XTRII or Veracity, NF SHV, Sightron SIII LR, etc...), open to other items.

There are MANY outstanding reviews on birding forums and camera websites that sell this spotting scope.

Please PM for questions.
Unread 04-03-2017, 09:21 PM
Re: PENTAX PF-80ED Spotting Scope w/ PENTAX 20-60x Eyepiece
I have that exact scope and mine is not for sale,,,, great glass
