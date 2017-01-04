Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF For sale my Pentax Binoculars that has been in the safe for past four years, as the older I get the more I try to lighten my load when I head up the mountains. I moved to a smaller and lighter model. These are great glasses and have been took care of. I have the case, strap and all lens caps.

I'm asking $100 shipped. I will try and upload pictures and hopefully be successful. If not please text me and I will text you pictures. I would keep them for a back pair but I'm in process of a 6.5 06 build and further I get in this build the more I add to it. Again these are good glasses at a very fair price.



Thanks for looking and please call or text with any questions

Thanks again David




