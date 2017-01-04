Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-01-2017, 06:09 PM
Bronze Member
  
Join Date: Oct 2013
Posts: 42
Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF
For sale my Pentax Binoculars that has been in the safe for past four years, as the older I get the more I try to lighten my load when I head up the mountains. I moved to a smaller and lighter model. These are great glasses and have been took care of. I have the case, strap and all lens caps.
I'm asking $100 shipped. I will try and upload pictures and hopefully be successful. If not please text me and I will text you pictures. I would keep them for a back pair but I'm in process of a 6.5 06 build and further I get in this build the more I add to it. Again these are good glasses at a very fair price.

Thanks for looking and please call or text with any questions
Thanks again David
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF-20170401_173625-1.jpg   Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF-20170401_173430-1.jpg  

Pentax Binoculars for sale 10 x 42 DCF-20170401_173552-1.jpg  
Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks

« open box Leica Geovid 8x56 HD-R binoculars | WTB NIghtforce ATACR, See details »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:43 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC