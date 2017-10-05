Parsons Scope



Up for sale is an excellent condition Parsons scope I took off my 30-inch barreled 45-90 custom built Remington Rolling Block by John King of Kila. MT. The scope is 34 inches long, 6 power with Malcolm style mounts, standard crosshairs, and comes with the barrel mounts for an octagon barrel and custom built wood case. Centers are 23 inches on this model, per John. I purchased the scope used and I sent it off to Parsons to have them give it a good looking over. They went through the whole thing and found it to be in excellent shape. It has been sitting in my closet for years and I just do not use it. So here is your chance to own a fantastic scope for your BPCR. Cost with shipping is $850 for it all.I accept a personal check or a MO. Contact me with any questions, or comments. Thanks for looking.Jerry