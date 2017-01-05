Outstanding Optics Dont use them so they need to go. My loss is your gain.



First up is a Swarovski ATS-65 HD Spotting Scope with box and paperwork, Swarovski 20-60X Eyepiece with box and caps, Snugfit scope cover, Snugfit Scope carry case and one of the following of your choosing:

A Pentax Lightweight Compact Bench Tripod with case,

A Tasco Spotting Scope Window Mount,

Or a NcStar Fully Adjustable Bench Tripod (Heavy Duty)



Selling for $1850, shipped. That is about the price for just the body. Bought new in 2011 and has never been anywhere but to the range and not used since leaving Alaska in 2014. The buyer has the option of buying any of the remaining mounts listed above for a $20 each.





Up next is a Leica Ultravid 8x20 BR AquaDura compact binoculars, model 40252. Purchased new in 2011 while in Alaska and never used. Comes with box, case, neck strap and paperwork. $575 shipped.





Finally, is a Leica Trinovid 10x25 BCA compact binoculars, model 40343. Purchased new in 2011 while in Alaska and never used. Comes with box, case, neck strap and paperwork. $350 shipped.





I accept checks and MO. Shipping is extra. See my other items for sale. Contact me with questions, possible trades or pictures. Willing to listen to reasonable offers. Thanks for looking.



Jerry