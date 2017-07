which one of these spotters would you pick?? I want ONE spotter to do it all. I will be using it to backpack in, look from the truck, you name it. Only got money for one, so I want it to be a good one. Anyways, if these were your two options, which would you go with and why? Thank you for your input



Kowa TSN 773 Promar (NEW)

right at 60 OZ with 25-60 eye piece

price $2100



Leica Televid APO 65 (NEW)

right at 55 OZ with 25-60 eye piece

price $2400