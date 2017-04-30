Long Range Hunting Online Magazine



Go Back   Long Range Hunting Online Magazine > Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell > Optics For Sale
Reload this Page One Piece AR15 Mounts for Sales
Home LRH Store Forums Long Range Rifles Articles Reviews Group Hunts Shooting Classes G7 Ballistics Calculator Rules & FAQ Register Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read

Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Reply

One Piece AR15 Mounts for Sales
View First Unread View First Unread  
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
  #1  
Unread 04-30-2017, 08:17 PM
Junior Member
  
Join Date: Jan 2016
Location: North Texas
Posts: 28
One Piece AR15 Mounts for Sales
Two, 1 piece mounts for sale:

SWFA SSALT 30mm Scope one piece scope mount - $40 shipped to lower 48;

Burris PEPR 1" one piece extended scope mount picatinny style with integral rings flattop AR15 Matt - $65 shipped to lower 48;
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
One Piece AR15 Mounts for Sales-scope-mount-1.jpg   One Piece AR15 Mounts for Sales-scope-mount-2.jpg  

Reply With Quote

Reply

Bookmarks


« WTB Sig Kilo 2000 | Leupold Vx-1 3-9x40mm W/M1 turrets $235 shipped »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode



All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:40 PM.

Contact Us - Long Range Hunting Online Magazine - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC