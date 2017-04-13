Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
NXS 5.5 - 22 x 56 C 528 for sale
NXS 5.5 - 22 x 56 C 528 for sale
04-13-2017, 11:37 PM
buckfvr
Bronze Member
Join Date: Feb 2012
Location: Stevens county Wa.
Posts: 66
NXS 5.5 - 22 x 56 C 528 for sale
About a year old, approximately 200 rounds from the bench only. Well kept. 1700.00 shipped. Pics available. Mil Mil milr reticle
