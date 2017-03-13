Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nikon Monarch LRF FE
Nikon Monarch LRF FE
#
1
03-13-2017, 11:01 PM
BlackSS
Silver Member
Join Date: Jul 2009
Posts: 237
Nikon Monarch LRF FE
Model 8359, barely used, functions as new. Comes with case and lanyard. No manual or box. Retails 400+ new. $200 shipped firm. Pm for fastest response.
Sorry for upside down pics, not sure why phone is doing that. But you get the idea....
