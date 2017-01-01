Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nikon Monarch 4-16x42 Side Focus
Nikon Monarch 4-16x42 Side Focus
01-01-2017, 01:41 PM
Roll-Yur-Own
Gold Member
Join Date: Jul 2006
Posts: 609
Nikon Monarch 4-16x42 Side Focus
Nikon Monarch 4-16x42 side focus Ballistic Plex Reticle. Great Condition.
300.00 TYD OBO.
Thanks
Johnny
Member 7MM STW Club
