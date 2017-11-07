Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Nightforce Unimount 1.125
Optics For Sale
Nightforce Unimount 1.125
07-11-2017, 06:05 PM
Sloverado
Silver Member
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 136
Nightforce Unimount 1.125
UniMount with 1.125"lower Height (Item Number # A190) I can't use. I bought it thinking it would clear but it's just not enough for a 56mm on a ruger precision. Looking to get 175 shipped for it. Looks flawless
