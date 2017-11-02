Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
>
Free Classifieds - Buy or Sell
>
Optics For Sale
Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
LRH Store
Forums
Long Range Rifles
Articles
Reviews
Group Hunts
Shooting Classes
G7 Ballistics Calculator
Rules & FAQ
Register
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Optics For Sale
Including mounting systems
Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
View First Unread
LinkBack
Thread Tools
Display Modes
#
1
02-11-2017, 09:47 PM
songdogslayer
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 227
Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
Have a like new shv f1 in mil $1100 shipped
Leupold Vari-xiii 6.5-20x40 EFR exteneded focal range. Great scope for 22 or air gun. Has a scuff at the rear of the tube, not ring marks. Will come with butler caps and extra set of target turrets $415 shipped
#
2
02-11-2017, 11:23 PM
songdogslayer
Silver Member
Join Date: Jan 2011
Posts: 227
Re: Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
Leupold is sold
Bookmarks
Digg
del.icio.us
StumbleUpon
Google
«
FS Schmidt Bender PMI 3-12X50 Illuminated
|
WTT Swarovski for Nightforce
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Display Modes
Linear Mode
Switch to Hybrid Mode
Switch to Threaded Mode
LinkBack
LinkBack URL
About LinkBacks
All times are GMT -5. The time now is
05:20 AM
.
Contact Us
-
Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
-
Privacy Statement
-
Terms of Service
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.
Content Management Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS
All content ©2010-2015 Long Range Hunting, LLC