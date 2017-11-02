Long Range Hunting Online Magazine


Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
02-11-2017
Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
Have a like new shv f1 in mil $1100 shipped





Leupold Vari-xiii 6.5-20x40 EFR exteneded focal range. Great scope for 22 or air gun. Has a scuff at the rear of the tube, not ring marks. Will come with butler caps and extra set of target turrets $415 shipped





02-11-2017
Re: Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii
Leupold is sold
