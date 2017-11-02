Nightforce SHV F1 mil and Leupold Vari-xiii











Leupold Vari-xiii 6.5-20x40 EFR exteneded focal range. Great scope for 22 or air gun. Has a scuff at the rear of the tube, not ring marks. Will come with butler caps and extra set of target turrets $415 shipped











Have a like new shv f1 in mil $1100 shippedLeupold Vari-xiii 6.5-20x40 EFR exteneded focal range. Great scope for 22 or air gun. Has a scuff at the rear of the tube, not ring marks. Will come with butler caps and extra set of target turrets $415 shipped