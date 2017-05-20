Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
NIGHTFORCE SHV 5x20x56 Illum. BRAND NEW
Optics For Sale
NIGHTFORCE SHV 5x20x56 Illum. BRAND NEW
05-20-2017, 06:47 AM
muliemaster
Silver Member
Join Date: Feb 2010
Posts: 334
NIGHTFORCE SHV 5x20x56 Illum. BRAND NEW
I have a brand new NIGHTFORCE SHV 5x20x56. It has a MOAR reticle, illum. Model #C535. I bought this scope for a build that never happened. Scope only out of box to look at. $1150.00 shipped
