Nightforce Shv 5x20x56 Nightforce shv 5x20x56. Less than 4 months old, and in perfect shape. Nightforce rings as well. Decided to go a different route. Bought new and have everything that comes with it. Will send more pictures and information upon request

$1100 w/o rings

$1200 w/ rings Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger