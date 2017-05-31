Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Nightforce SHV 4-14X56mm
Nightforce SHV 4-14X56mm
05-31-2017, 07:30 PM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 442
Nightforce SHV 4-14X56mm
Nightforce SHV Excellent condition. IHR reticle non-Illuminated. Has box/paperwork and scope covers.
Tracks very well. $750 shipped.
