Optics For Sale Including mounting systems

Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
  #1  
Unread 01-10-2017, 01:57 PM
Silver Member
  
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
New in clam shell. I have two sets of 30mm low height 4 screw. $140 set.
34mm medium height 6 screw $175.
Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger
Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM-dscn3251.jpg   Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM-dscn3252.jpg  

    #2  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 02:00 PM
    Junior Member
    		  
    Join Date: Oct 2010
    Posts: 20
    Re: Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
    I'll take the 34 mm. Easiest way to reach me is text please. 417 712 1232. Thanks
      #3  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 02:02 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Dec 2011
    Location: Augusta, Georgia
    Posts: 156
    Re: Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
    I'll take a set of lows
      #4  
    Unread 01-10-2017, 02:09 PM
    Silver Member
    		  
    Join Date: Mar 2015
    Location: Upstate NY
    Posts: 313
    Re: Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
    Only one set of 30mm available.
