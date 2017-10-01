Long Range Hunting Online Magazine
Optics For Sale
Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
Optics For Sale
Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
#
1
01-10-2017, 01:57 PM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
New in clam shell. I have two sets of 30mm low height 4 screw. $140 set.
34mm medium height 6 screw $175.
#
2
01-10-2017, 02:00 PM
lance21
Junior Member
Join Date: Oct 2010
Posts: 20
Re: Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
I'll take the 34 mm. Easiest way to reach me is text please. 417 712 1232. Thanks
#
3
01-10-2017, 02:02 PM
James Kiser
Silver Member
Join Date: Dec 2011
Location: Augusta, Georgia
Posts: 156
Re: Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
I'll take a set of lows
#
4
01-10-2017, 02:09 PM
Elkbelter
Silver Member
Join Date: Mar 2015
Location: Upstate NY
Posts: 313
Re: Nightforce Rings Ultralite 30mm & 34MM
Only one set of 30mm available.
