NIGHTFORCE NXS 5.5-22X50 MOART C505 Scope For Sale Mint Condition NIGHTFORCE NXS 5.5-22X50 MOAR-T C505 Scope for Sale.



Scope was purchased last fall for an Elk hunt and has three days in the field/one range visit (safe kept). Zero scratches or blemishes.



High Speed with Zero Stop Turret. With original box and papers.



Need to raise some cash to take the wife out of town.



$1750 shipped (Paypal only)



Please no trades. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger