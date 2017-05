Nightforce NXS 5.5-22x50 Selling a NF NXS 5.5-22x50. Zerostop, night speed turrets, MLR reticle. Mil adjustments. Model C202. Has light ring marks but glass is good. Comes with a sunshade and the bikini covers and original box. I can email or text more pictures. Looking for 1500.00 shipped. I'll throw in a set of Seekins or TPS rings for 50.00 if the buyer wants them. Any question just ask. Attached Thumbnails - Click to View Larger